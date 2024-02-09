Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Radware Stock Performance

Radware stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Radware has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Radware will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Radware

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

