Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $147.14, but opened at $163.58. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $162.27, with a volume of 138,541 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RL. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,884,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,001,000 after acquiring an additional 487,882 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 16.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average is $126.47.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

