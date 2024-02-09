Raphael Lamm Sells 515,485 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm sold 515,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.90 ($1.88), for a total value of A$1,493,875.53 ($970,049.05).
L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance
About L1 Long Short Fund
L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than L1 Long Short Fund
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.