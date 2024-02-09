Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.13.

RPD opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Rapid7 by 757.7% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 522,286 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,075,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

