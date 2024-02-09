Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of RPD opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

