Raymond James Weighs in on Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $9.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

DBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.92.

DBM stock opened at C$7.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$669.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$5.96 and a 12-month high of C$8.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.45.

In other news, Director Amar Doman acquired 19,900 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,151.00. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

