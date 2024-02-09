RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RCM Technologies

In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 9,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $231,044.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,640,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,080,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 8,506 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $229,747.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,220,602.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 9,227 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $231,044.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,640,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,080,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,881,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

