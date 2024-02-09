Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

