Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $106,457.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,312,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,010,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $212,171.32.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $213,174.02.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $84,707.80.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $76,923.84.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $56,153.20.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

