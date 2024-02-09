Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.10.

Shares of RRR opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $59.31.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 141.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

