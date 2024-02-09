Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

RRR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.10.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $59.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 141.95%. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,135,000 after buying an additional 962,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,223,000 after buying an additional 1,663,839 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,921,000 after buying an additional 91,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth about $173,703,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.0% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,959,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,347,000 after buying an additional 111,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

