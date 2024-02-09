Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 643 ($8.06) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 673.50 ($8.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 423.63 ($5.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 700 ($8.78). The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 594.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 529.99.

Insider Transactions at Redrow

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £10,089 ($12,647.61). In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($62,680.21). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £10,089 ($12,647.61). Insiders own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

