Redrow plc (RDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Redrow Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 674 ($8.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 423.63 ($5.31) and a one year high of GBX 700 ($8.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,052.34, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 594.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 529.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Redrow
In other news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,680.21). In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,680.21). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,647.61). Corporate insiders own 20.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on RDW
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Redrow
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
- What is a Dividend King?
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.