Redrow plc (RDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 674 ($8.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 423.63 ($5.31) and a one year high of GBX 700 ($8.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,052.34, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 594.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 529.99.

In other news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,680.21). In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,680.21). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,647.61). Corporate insiders own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.06) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 588.25 ($7.37).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

