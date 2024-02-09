Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Relx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Relx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Relx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relx by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

