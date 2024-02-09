Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AltaGas Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

ALA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.14.

TSE:ALA opened at C$27.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.89. The company has a market cap of C$7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$21.25 and a 12 month high of C$28.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.05%.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Also, Director Aaron Bishop sold 13,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total transaction of C$361,701.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,002.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,126 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,580. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

