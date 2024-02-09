Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for New Gold Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGD. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

New Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $855.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of New Gold by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 106,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 160,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.