Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock worth $10,324,578. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $658,390,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $168,519,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

