Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $18.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.46. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $18.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.

MLM opened at $525.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $493.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.35. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $527.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

