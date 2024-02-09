Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mattel, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mattel in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mattel’s FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

MAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Mattel by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Mattel by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

