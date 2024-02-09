Research Analysts Set Expectations for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WFG. TheStreet raised West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

NYSE:WFG opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -85.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

