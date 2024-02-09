Reviewing Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) & XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBP Europe has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XBP Europe shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.5% of XBP Europe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.49 $570,000.00 ($0.03) -96.00 XBP Europe N/A N/A $2.39 million N/A N/A

This table compares Research Solutions and XBP Europe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

XBP Europe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Research Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Research Solutions and XBP Europe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 XBP Europe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $4.68, suggesting a potential upside of 62.33%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than XBP Europe.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and XBP Europe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -1.61% -12.25% -3.82% XBP Europe N/A N/A -124.14%

Summary

Research Solutions beats XBP Europe on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. It offers XBP platform that provides secure messaging services; request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in New York, New York. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

