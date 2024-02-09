Reviewing Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) & East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of East West Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for East West Bancorp and Summit Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 1 9 0 2.90 Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $77.08, suggesting a potential upside of 11.44%. Summit Financial Group has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.19%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. East West Bancorp pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares East West Bancorp and Summit Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $3.99 billion 2.44 $1.16 billion $8.18 8.46 Summit Financial Group $263.42 million 1.50 $55.24 million $3.82 7.05

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 29.11% 18.47% 1.78% Summit Financial Group 20.97% 14.35% 1.26%

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Summit Financial Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. The company's loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Asia. It also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky. Its community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, cash management, and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

