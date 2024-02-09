Reviewing Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) & First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vizsla Silver and First Majestic Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.05) -28.00 First Majestic Silver $624.22 million 2.14 -$114.28 million ($0.58) -8.02

Vizsla Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -7.53% -7.39% First Majestic Silver -27.72% -2.55% -1.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vizsla Silver and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Majestic Silver 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vizsla Silver presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 132.14%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 219.89%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Vizsla Silver.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Vizsla Silver on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.