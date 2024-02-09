ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $63.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 238.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

