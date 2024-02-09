Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.64.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 64.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

