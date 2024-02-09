Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Roth Mkm

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RBLX. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.05.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. Roblox has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Roblox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

