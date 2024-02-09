Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $40.60, but opened at $44.61. Roblox shares last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 9,852,475 shares.

The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $397,717.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 482,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,695,895.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

