Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.60, but opened at $44.61. Roblox shares last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 9,852,475 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,050.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

