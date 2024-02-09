Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $13.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.6 %

ROK stock opened at $278.73 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.22 and a 200-day moving average of $290.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.