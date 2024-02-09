Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $94.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $400,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,473,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

