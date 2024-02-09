Roth Capital Comments on Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Panbela Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will earn ($20.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($20.80). The consensus estimate for Panbela Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($194.60) per share.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($53.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($41.20) by ($12.60).

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

PBLA opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $930.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Panbela Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $217,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

