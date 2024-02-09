Roth Capital Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALL. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.06.

NYSE ALL opened at $161.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average is $127.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Allstate by 8.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 10.1% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 63.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

