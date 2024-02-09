RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Ramsaran Maharajh Sells 312 Shares of Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.11. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.