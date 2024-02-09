Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $47,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 831.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 563,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $21,555,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $22,089,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.