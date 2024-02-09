RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Increased to $19.50 by Analysts at TD Cowen

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut RXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut RXO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.70.

RXO opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. RXO has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,079.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.88 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 747,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,755,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,551,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 747,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,755,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,551,892.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 953,372 shares of company stock worth $19,148,700 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in RXO by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RXO by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,489,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RXO by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,415,000 after acquiring an additional 141,056 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in RXO by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

