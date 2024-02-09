RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Raised to $19.50 at TD Cowen

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RXO. Vertical Research lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

Get RXO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RXO

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE:RXO opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. RXO has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,079.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RXO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 747,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $15,135,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,755,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,551,892.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of RXO stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $138,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 747,424 shares of RXO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,755,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,551,892.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 953,372 shares of company stock worth $19,148,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RXO by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RXO by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RXO by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 635,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.