Sacks Parente Golf, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 12th (NASDAQ:SPGC)

Sacks Parente Golf’s (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 12th. Sacks Parente Golf had issued 3,200,000 shares in its public offering on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $12,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Sacks Parente Golf’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Sacks Parente Golf Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPGC opened at $0.77 on Friday. Sacks Parente Golf has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68.
Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 9,387.23% and a negative net margin of 1,248.68%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.
Sacks Parente Golf, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, and sells golf products. The company's offers putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It sells its products through resellers, e-commerce channels, and distributors in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe.
