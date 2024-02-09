Sacks Parente Golf, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 12th (NASDAQ:SPGC)

Sacks Parente Golf’s (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 12th. Sacks Parente Golf had issued 3,200,000 shares in its public offering on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $12,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Sacks Parente Golf’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPGC opened at $0.77 on Friday. Sacks Parente Golf has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 9,387.23% and a negative net margin of 1,248.68%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sacks Parente Golf stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SPGC Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.20% of Sacks Parente Golf as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, and sells golf products. The company's offers putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It sells its products through resellers, e-commerce channels, and distributors in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

