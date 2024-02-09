Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.
Saga Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.2% per year over the last three years.
Saga Communications Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of SGA stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.42. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
