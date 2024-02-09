Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,551,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,801,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total value of $4,287,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $4,211,850.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.62, for a total transaction of $4,179,300.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.55, for a total transaction of $4,238,250.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $4,110,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total value of $4,046,550.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total value of $4,090,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $291.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $293.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

