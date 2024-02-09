Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 79,236 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 79,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $2,490,387.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, John Bicket sold 92,190 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $2,943,626.70.

On Tuesday, January 9th, John Bicket sold 86,974 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,837,961.62.

On Tuesday, December 26th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $3,161,227.95.

On Tuesday, November 28th, John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,924,693.89.

On Tuesday, November 21st, John Bicket sold 78,332 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,048.20.

IOT stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $36.91.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

