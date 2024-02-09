Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

SAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Hovde Group lowered Saratoga Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE SAR opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $28.87.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.11 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 148.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2,604.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 82,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

