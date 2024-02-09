Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,756 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $47.79 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

