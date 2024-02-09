Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,364,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,611,000 after acquiring an additional 747,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,534 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,372,000 after buying an additional 163,835 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,517,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,393,000 after buying an additional 69,214 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

