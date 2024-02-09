Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $59.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.