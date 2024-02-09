Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $55.13, but opened at $60.05. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 116,488 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

View Our Latest Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $12,482,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $5,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.