Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FOX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. FOX’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Our Latest Report on FOX

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $82,385,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FOX by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,993,000 after buying an additional 2,279,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,375,000 after buying an additional 1,405,914 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $26,977,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.