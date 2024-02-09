Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up to $11.21

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $11.87. Semrush shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 137,907 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on SEMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $996,472.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,731,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,393,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $98,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $996,472.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,731,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,393,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 900,844 shares of company stock valued at $10,135,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Semrush by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 76,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Semrush by 4.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Semrush by 25.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

