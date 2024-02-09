Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,220,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,621,000 after acquiring an additional 475,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,325,000 after acquiring an additional 455,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

