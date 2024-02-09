SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 10,165 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $281,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 797,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,068,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, January 5th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $1,110,709.25.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,158,547.90.

On Friday, December 15th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,249,015.05.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $1,213,491.30.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $492,092.40.

SentinelOne stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.70. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on S. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

