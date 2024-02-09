Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Shell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Shell Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $63.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. Shell has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,215,000 after acquiring an additional 402,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after buying an additional 477,432 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.